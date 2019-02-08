Full Philly shelter seeks forever homes for furry friends

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --An animal shelter in Philadelphia is sending out a desperate plea.
ACCT in Hunting Park is completely full, which means all the dogs currently there are at risk of being euthanized if they're not adopted quickly.
All of the dogs have their shots and they've been spayed or neutered. They also have microchips and have their licenses.
Action News reporter Dann Cuellar introduces you to some of the dogs in the video above.
If you adopt this weekend, the $65 adoption fee will be waived.
The kennel at 111 W. Hunting Park Avenue will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Bring your ID and if you have children, bring them along so they can find the right match for you.
For more information, visit ACCTPhilly.org