Kansas City officer rescues kitten from busy highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WPVI) --An officer in Kansas City, Missouri came to the rescue of a kitten that was walking on a barrier in the middle of a highway.
The whole thing was caught on the officer's body camera.
The officer pulled over after seeing the little kitten walking precariously along the busy road.
After picking up the kitten, the officer initially took it to an animal shelter.
He then had a change of heart and brought it home to his family.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps