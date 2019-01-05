PETS & ANIMALS

Kansas City officer rescues kitten from busy highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Kansas City officer rescues kitten from busy highway. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on January 5, 2019.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WPVI) --
An officer in Kansas City, Missouri came to the rescue of a kitten that was walking on a barrier in the middle of a highway.

The whole thing was caught on the officer's body camera.

The officer pulled over after seeing the little kitten walking precariously along the busy road.

After picking up the kitten, the officer initially took it to an animal shelter.

He then had a change of heart and brought it home to his family.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalskittenspolice officer
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Haddonfield Police welcome their first K9 officer, Blue
Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter
NYC squirrel enjoys egg roll snack
Tennessee 13-year-old nabs 27-point buck
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police in Del. had pursued driver who crashed in South Philly, killing 3
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Suspects sought for Spring Garden home invasion
Police investigate after gasoline poured all over inside of New Castle townhouse
Man shot and killed inside Atlantic City motel
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway identified
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last 'years'
Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate ordered to jail without bail
Show More
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Eagles players say they'll fight for Foles in Chicago
Ducis meets Eagles fans at Birds bar in Chicago
"Tatt Man" has head to toe tribute to the Eagles
NJ man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend with hammer
More News