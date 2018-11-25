PETS & ANIMALS

Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida

Joe Torres has the story.

SEFFNER, Florida (WPVI) --
An emotional reunion is set to take place between a family from Brooklyn and their long-lost dog.

'Sinatra' once belonged to 16-year-old Zion Willis who died in a gun accident.

Somehow, 'Sinatra' ended up in a Florida neighborhood, where the Verrill family took him in.

The family connected with the Willis' through social media, and confirmed the dog's identity.
'Sinatra' will be returned on Sunday, but it is still a mystery how he traveled 1,200 miles from Brooklyn to Seffner, which is near Tampa.

