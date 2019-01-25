Lost dog saved from shelter, reunited with owner

It's a heartwarming story that took a dog all the way from Virginia to Wilmington, and back home again.14-year-old Cookie is partially blind.He got lost in Virginia about a month ago and was picked up by a shelter that was likely going to euthanize him.A rescue group got wind of it and saved Cookie.He was ultimately brought to Faithful Friends Animal Society in Wilmington, Delaware, and earlier this week, he was reunited with his emotional owner, Sade Topping.Cookie is happily back with his family now.Topping never gave up hope, and actually found her beloved pup through a Facebook connection!Once reunited with his mom, Cookie even facetimed his grandma to tell her the good news.-----