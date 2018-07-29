CUTE ANIMALS

Mama duck, dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart on Minnesota lake: PHOTO

EMBED </>More Videos

Photographer Brent Cizek captured heartwarming photographs of a merganser duck as she cared for dozens of ducklings on Lake Bemidji in Bemidji, Minnesota. (Brent Cizek/brentcizekphoto.com via AP)

Danny Clemens
BEMIDJI, Minn. --
The world is swooning for a ducky day care in Minnesota after a wildlife photographer captured heartwarming photos of a female duck with dozens of ducklings in her care.

Brent Cizek's photos show the female common merganser duck with more than 50 of her small charges swimming across Lake Bemidji, about 200 miles north of Minneapolis. Cizek said he later spotted the duck with 76 ducklings around her.

Cizek told the Audubon Society, which featured his work on their website earlier this month, that strong waves on the lake complicated his efforts to photograph the gargantuan group in June. He said he took dozens of photos before he got the money shot seen 'round the world.


According to the Audobon Society, the female duck in question is not the mother to all 76 ducklings; rather, she likely took several dozen other mothers' ducklings under her wing after the families were separated.

"Adult ducks can't tell which birds are theirs, and lost young birds that have already imprinted on their own mothers will instinctively start following another Common Merganser because she looks like mom," Audubon's Jillian Mock wrote.

Cizek later took to Twitter to ask those who enjoyed his photography to make a donation to support the Audobon Society's bird conservation efforts.

The common merganser (Mergus merganser) is found in forests throughout North America, Asia and Europe. The birds grow to be nearly 30 inches long with a wingspan of up to 38 inches.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsbaby animalsbuzzworthywhat's trendingduckbirdsu.s. & worldphotographynatureMinnesota
CUTE ANIMALS
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Meet Stormy, California's baby bald eagle taking social media by storm
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
Shelter Me: Monster Milers
Zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Authorities investigate deadly police-involved shooting in Lehigh County
Police: Accused killer assaults officers, steals cruiser in West Philly
Vigil held for victim in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Police investigate crash on Broad Street
1 dead, 3 injured following Trenton crash
Man seriously injured after being stabbed in Wilmington
Crash halts I-95 traffic in Northeast Philadelphia
Show More
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Juvenile escapes from Wilmington detention facility
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Del. crash speaks out
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Man killed doing electrical work in South Philadelphia
More News