Pets & Animals

Mercer County native welcomed to new South Carolina home by gator ringing doorbell

EMBED <>More Videos

Mercer County native welcomed to new Florida home by gator ringing doorbell. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 2, 2019.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPVI) -- A Mercer County native, who just moved to South Carolina, was welcomed to her home by quite the guest.

Recent Ewing Township resident, Karen Alfano, actually captured an alligator trying to ring her doorbell.

Alfano was walking back to her new home at the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club when the sight stopped her in her tracks.

After recording the strange scene, Alfano used her phone to call authorities so they could remove the unwelcome intruder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaalligator
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Eagles QB Nick Foles puts NJ home on the market
Delco undercover sting operation nets alleged child predators
Student sent to hospital after eating brownie laced with drugs
How SEPTA plans to improve mass transit in Philadelphia
Police: Man with machete attempts to abduct woman in parking lot
Former dean of Temple business school files $25 million lawsuit
Show More
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74: Family
VOTE NOW - How should we improve our daily commute?
Search for tire slashing suspect in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia clears rape kit backlog
Police: Suspects punch man, steal new sneakers in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News