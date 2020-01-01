Missing dog found safe after a month-long search by ACCT Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dog that vanished from ACCT Philly, The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia, has been found."Our field supervisor hit the road first thing this morning, went out to that the house where we thought Max was, she was able to find him," said Aurora Velazquez, the executive director of ACCT.It all began about a month ago.The pit bull mix vanished from the animal control facility. A $4,000 reward was posted and the search for Max began, including a campaign on social media.The kennel has surveillance cameras but Max was housed in a blind spot of the non-profit.Then, on Monday night, a tip came in."Someone saw him, recognized him from our social media posts, reached out right away," said Velazquez.A Yardley business owner spotted Max with a woman. Soon, employees were at an undisclosed home in New Jersey on Tuesday morning."So we think her intentions were good. We do believe that she intended to adopt Max and give him a great home," said Velazquez.The woman could've adopted Max for as little as 65 bucks. Now Philadelphia police are investigating.ACCT Philly says people need to use the proper channels. The goal is to put homeless dogs with loving families."So nobody should ever be afraid of going through our adoption process," said Velazquez.Max, though, will be in good hands. An ACCT Philly volunteer, Doug Hand, is taking the mild-mannered dog home to foster him."My wife fell in love with this dog," he said. "We are excited to be able to give him a happy home while we look for a permanent home for him."