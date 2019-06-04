Police dog can't wait to cool down with ice cream treat

CARMEL, Ind. (WPVI) -- I scream, you scream - even dogs scream for ice cream!
A police dog from the Fishers Police Department in Indiana couldn't wait to cool down with a tasty treat from the local ice cream parlor, according to Storyful.
The adorable video shows one of the police department's canine officers racing towards the counter of the ice cream shop in Carmel, Indiana.
"Our K9's need ice cream too!! Special thanks to our local Handel's Ice Cream & Yogurt Carmel and Fishers for the love and support!" the police department wrote alongside the video posted on their Facebook page.
