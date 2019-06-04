Pets & Animals

Police dog can't wait to cool down with ice cream treat

CARMEL, Ind. (WPVI) -- I scream, you scream - even dogs scream for ice cream!

A police dog from the Fishers Police Department in Indiana couldn't wait to cool down with a tasty treat from the local ice cream parlor, according to Storyful.

The adorable video shows one of the police department's canine officers racing towards the counter of the ice cream shop in Carmel, Indiana.

"Our K9's need ice cream too!! Special thanks to our local Handel's Ice Cream & Yogurt Carmel and Fishers for the love and support!" the police department wrote alongside the video posted on their Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetsanimaldogu.s. & worldfeel goodice cream
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Havertown woman charged with neglect, death of her mother
Injuries reported after vehicle hits 7-Eleven in Delaware County
Meek Mill granted appellate court hearing in Philadelphia
Former boxer Meldrick Taylor charged after barricade situation
2-alarm apartment fire in Chester Co. renders dozens homeless
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Pa. native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer
Show More
Delaware House to vote on revised safe storage gun bill
Numerous Philly officers under investigation for racist, violent posts
Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
NY could become first state to ban cat declawing
Police: Pregnant teen critical after struck by stray bullets
More TOP STORIES News