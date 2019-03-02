President George H.W. Bush's former service dog Sully begins new job

Sully the dog has a new job.
The former service dog for the late President George H.W. Bush began his new assignment in Maryland this week.
He joined the Facility Dog Program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Sully's main job will be interacting with patients to help reduce stress.
He garnered worldwide attention when a photo of him laying in front of the late president's casket went viral last year.
