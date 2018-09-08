Quick-thinking Texas deputies save ducklings from storm drain

Two Texas sheriffs deputies used their instincts and ingenuity to pull off quite the rescue.Seventeen ducklings were caught in a storm drain recently.The two deputies knew they had to act fast so they grabbed netting and caution tape from their patrol car, and made a basket to try to scoop them up.They had to go to three separate drains to capture all of the ducklings.Once the rescue was complete, mamma duck was right there to take charge of her crew.------