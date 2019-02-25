PETS & ANIMALS

Ring camera films mountain lion roaming California neighborhood

Residents were told to stay indoors as a 100-pound mountain lion roamed the streets.

SACRAMENTO, California (WPVI) --
Residents in a Sacramento neighborhood were told to stay indoors as a 100-pound mountain lion roamed the streets.

KTRK-TV reports, the cat was caught on camera walking around the front yard of multiple homes Sunday morning.

Animal control and California Fish and Wildlife crews were called in and the mountain lion was eventually tranquilized.

Once it's determined the cat is healthy, it will be released back into the wild.

