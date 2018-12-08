SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Morris Animal Refuge in Old City is partnering with the revamped Bourse Philly food hall on Independence Hall.

"The inside has been completely redone. You can find all types of food. There's Indian, there's Korean tacos, there's Egyptian food there. Anything you can think of, they have there," says Emmy Homan, Development Assistant at Morris Animal Refuge.

On December 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. get in the spirit with the Meet The Grinch Fundraiser.

"You can come get your picture with The Grinch for a $10 donation to Morris," says Homan.

The holidays can be a great time to adopt, if you check your list twice.

"Absolutely make sure that you still do your research. They are going to be in your house forever," Homan says.

Blaze is a pit bull mix around eight-months-old who was transferred to Morris from another shelter. He had almost no fur and an eye condition when he first arrived.

"He's such a sweet dog. He's just come such a long way and we're excited to get him in a home for the holidays," Homan says.

If you like physics, this is Schrodinger's Cat.

"There's a whole theory on Schrodinger's Cat, so he's got a scientific name," says Homan.

Schrodinger is about five-years-old.

"He's chilld in your lap, but he's also very playful. So he'll be a really good fit for a lot of different homes," Homan says.

Noodles is a 10-year-old Schnauzer Poodle Mix.

"She came in with some health issues, we're working to address those now," says Homan.

She could use a foster or a forever family this festive season.

"For 10-years-old, she still has a ton of energy in her," Homan says.

For more, visit the Morris Animal Refuge website.
If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

