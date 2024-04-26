Shelter Me: Joya found her cuddly home

Krista Madden with MatchDog Rescue introduced us to her furry friend, Joya.

6abc's Shelter me spotlighted MatchDog Animal Rescue, a foster-based rescue community based out of Atco, New Jersey. Volunteers are from all over the area in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

MatchDog's main mission is rescuing at risk dogs from high kill shelters, providing temporary safe homes through their foster program and finally, matching dogs with loving forever families.

Joya is about one years old and is believed to be a whippet. She is approximately 11 pounds.

Joya's foster family tells us, "Joya is a total cuddle bug and super playful. She loves nothing more than to snuggle up on top of us. She also loves to sneak lots of puppy kisses!"

MatchDog Rescue hosts adoption events every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at their MatchPad located at 822 White Horse Pike, Atco, New Jersey.

We are so happy to announce that Joya has found her forever home!

If you want to adopt any of Joya's rescue friends, please visit https://www.matchdogrescue.org/.