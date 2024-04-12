Shelter Me: Azul the bulldog mix is looking for a loving home

6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia, which handles nearly 18,000 animals.

ACCT Philly's Communications Coordinator Mikayla Allen introduced us to Azul, a lovely bulldog mix.

Azul is roughly 5 years old and showed up at ACCT Philly in early April as a surrender and to no fault of her own. Her owners could not care for her any longer.

Azul is a beautiful girl who loves any attention. She loves all of the cuddles and pets, and she especially loves belly rubs. She is super playful with everyone she meets, including children. She is friendly with other dogs and would be just fine in a home with multiple pets.

If you are interested in adopting Azul or any of her shelter friends, visit ACCTphilly.org.