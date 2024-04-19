WATCH LIVE

Shelter Me: Meet Marina, the adorable shepherd mix

ByKerriann McGuire WPVI logo
Friday, May 17, 2024 12:51PM
Shelter Me: Meet Marina, the adorable shepherd mix

6abc's Shelter Me featured Woof Love Rescue, a foster-based rescue located out of New Jersey. The team is made up of volunteers committed to helping homeless, neglected, abused, and forgotten puppies and dogs.

Beth Ann Rodgers, a board member of Woof Love Rescue, introduced us to Marina the adorable shepherd mix.

Marina is a 13 week old pup who came to the rescue with her five siblings.

We are happy to share, since having Marina on Shelter Me, she has found her home!

If you are interested in adopting any of Marina's rescue friends, please visit woofloverescue.org

