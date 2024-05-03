Shelter Me: Nikki the sweet puppy found her forever home

Nikki is about eight months old. She is described as a super sweet girl who absolutely loves people.

Shelter Me: Nikki the sweet puppy is looking for her forever home

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting the Pennsylvania SPCA located right in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The PSPCA is a nonprofit founded in 1867 whose mission is to protect animals, prevent cruelty and improve the health and quality of life of animals throughout Pennsylvania. It has locations in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and the Main Line.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Nikki, an adorable pitbull mix who came to the PSPCA through their Animal Law Enforcement Team.

Nikki is about eight months old. She is described as a super sweet girl who absolutely loves people.

PSPCA's volunteers report that Nikki does really well at different shelter events on and offsite, and she is open to dog meets. A dog who would tolerate her forwardness would be the best fit.

We are so happy to report that Nikki has found her forever home!

If you want to adopt any of Nikki's shelter friends, please visit pspca.org.