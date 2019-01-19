Shelter Me: Providence Animal Center

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --The Providence Animal Center is on the final frontier of a year-long building project.
"38 kennels in there, along with some private meet and greet rooms will be opening at the end of January, so we're really excited," says Justina Calgiano, the Director of Advancement and Public Relations at the Providence Animal Center.
The new digs were designed to make life more pleasant for the animals.
"The acoustics in here have greatly improved, that's a big thing too because the barking is so overwhelming to the dogs," says Calgiano.
There are also heated floors, natural lights, and wider aisles.
"We want it to be a center and a happy experience, and so we want the kennel environment to reflect that," Calgiano says.
Dobbie is a mixed breed, rescued from an overcrowded shelter down south.
He loves to go to walks.
Saltine shares that same rescue story.
If you're looking for a pup that loves to cuddle, but also has a fun side. Saltine is your boy.
If you're looking for a kitty that is super sweet, but also a bit sassy, Miss Frogette is your girl.
Providence pulled her from an overcrowded shelter in the region.
She loves to play and is looking for her forever home.
For more, visit the Providence Animal Center website.
