Shelter Me: Tater Tot the toy-loving pup finds his perfect match

Shelter Me: Tater Tot the toy-loving pup is looking for a home

6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted LaMancha Animal Rescue located in Unionville, Chester County, Pennsylvania.

LaMancha Animal Rescue, founded in 2005, is a forty-five acre facility for rescuing dogs, cats, pigs, goats, horses and even the occasional exotic animal.

LaMancha's Dottie Graham introduced us to Tater-Tot, the rescue's longest standing resident dog. He has been at LaMancha for about 2 years.

Tater Tot is about 3 or 4 years old. His exact breed is unknown.

Volunteers can't understand why Tater Tot is always overlooked by adopters.

He is a staff favorite who loves every human he meets. He is described as a friendly dog who absolutely loves his toys. He will work best in a home without young children and although he doesn't mind other dogs and cats in his area, he'd be best as an only pet.

Dottie writes, "Tater Tot needs a family who wants a dog that loves car rides and watching movies or sports games on the couch, a family who gives out lots of bum-scrubs, and a family that he can absolutely adore. "

We are so happy to announce that Tater Tot found the perfect family to take him home.

To adopt Tater Tot and any of his shelter friends, please visit LaMancha Animal Rescue's website at https://www.lamanchaanimalrescue.org/