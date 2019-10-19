Pets & Animals

Shelter Me: Providence Animal Center's Bark in the Park Fundraiser

Providence Animal Center is brewing up fall fun with its annual harvest festival dubbed Bark in the Park on Oct. 26 at Rose Tree Park in Media.

There will be lots of contests, and you and your furry friend can win medals for categories like Best Costume, Best Kisser, and Best Ears. There's also a 5K race and 1-mile walk, both of which are dog-friendly, of course.

People and their pets go all-out in the dress-up department. 6abc Action News meteorologist Cecily Tynan will be there as a judge, along with a few other local celebrities. You'll want to get creative because there is a lot of competition!

There's even a chance to meet and greet some of the rescue's animals that are up for adoption!

Providence Animal Center's Annual Bark in the Park | Oct. 26th
Rose Tree Park
1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA

Providence Animal Center | Facebook
555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063

