Shelter Me: The Philly Kitty

Shelter Me: The Philly Kitty. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 29, 2018.

Amy Walton is working to find forever homes for two litters of kittens in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

"There's a huge overpopulation of cats and kittens within the Philadelphia area," Walton says.

And that's the problem The Philly Kitty was created to solve.

The non-profit operates through a network of fosters within the region.

"One of our ultimate goals is to reduce the population of stray and unwanted cats and kittens," says Walton.

And they have a sweet spot for the ones who need a little more extra love and car.

"The less adoptable, the medically urgent, those with chronic medical issue. Our slogan is we heart special needs kittens," Walton says.

Like Max, who's fast approaching his first birthday.

Max acts and seems like any normal Tabby cat, but he has a condition similar to osteoporosis and needs a daily supplement of fish oil and chondroitin to control his joint pain.

"On the outside, and personality wise, he's just like any other kitten," says Walton.

Another group of kittens have been dubbed the Beatles Litter and go by the names Ringo, Paul, and Eleanor.

The four-month-olds were born to a feral mother. Mom has been fixed and her kittens have been socialized.

"They're all very healthy and all very playful. Basically, everything you want in a kitten," Walton says.

For more, visit the The Philly Kitty website.
