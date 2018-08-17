PETS & ANIMALS

Small dog rescued from Christiana River

EMBED </>More Videos

Small dog rescued from Christiana River. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 17, 2018.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY (WPVI) --
A little dog got into some big trouble in the Christiana River, and his rescue was captured on the Action Cam.

Firefighters cautiously made their way towards the pup, stranded near Smalley's Pond in New Castle County.

The dog somehow got stuck along a waterfall just after 9 a.m. Friday, and was too scared to get back to shore.

After a few minutes of speaking softly and moving slowly, a firefighter was able to get close enough to grab the nervous pup.

The dog was then escorted to safety, via raft.

We're still waiting to hear if he was reunited with an owner, back on shore.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdelaware newsdog
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man speaks out after boat he was in capsized by whale
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Pony painting party trend stirring up controversy
Shark attacks swimmer on Cape Cod
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Arrest warrants issued for 3 men in shooting of detectives in Camden
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms
Crews begin repairing streets in Spring Garden
Person rescued from Schuylkill River in West Conshohocken
Man speaks out after boat he was in capsized by whale
Show More
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
50-year-old man struck and killed on Broad Street
Gov. Murphy tours flood damage in Brick Township, N.J.
New area code, dialing procedure in New Jersey
More News