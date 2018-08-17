Small dog rescued from Christiana River

A little dog got into some big trouble in the Christiana River, and his rescue was captured on the Action Cam.Firefighters cautiously made their way towards the pup, stranded near Smalley's Pond in New Castle County.The dog somehow got stuck along a waterfall just after 9 a.m. Friday, and was too scared to get back to shore.After a few minutes of speaking softly and moving slowly, a firefighter was able to get close enough to grab the nervous pup.The dog was then escorted to safety, via raft.We're still waiting to hear if he was reunited with an owner, back on shore.------