Teen catches 66-pound fish off Ocean City coast

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --A 15-year-old fisherman from Ocean City, New Jersey ended the summer with a big catch.
Eddie Kelly caught a 66-pound Mahi-Mahi on Sunday.
Kelly was taking part in the Ocean City Marlin and Tuna Club Labor Day Tournament.
The boat was about 100-miles off shore.
It took 45-minutes to reel in the 56-inch long fish.
At 66 pounds, it broke the club record of a 63-pound fish caught in 2010.
Kelly thanked the crew of the Lisa Marie for helping him to reel in the record breaker.
