Teen catches 66-pound fish off Ocean City coast

A 15-year-old fisherman from Ocean City, New Jersey ended the summer with a big catch.Eddie Kelly caught a 66-pound Mahi-Mahi on Sunday.Kelly was taking part in the Ocean City Marlin and Tuna Club Labor Day Tournament.The boat was about 100-miles off shore.It took 45-minutes to reel in the 56-inch long fish.At 66 pounds, it broke the club record of a 63-pound fish caught in 2010.Kelly thanked the crew of the Lisa Marie for helping him to reel in the record breaker.