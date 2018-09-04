PETS & ANIMALS

Teen catches 66-pound fish off Ocean City coast

Teen makes a big catch in Ocean City. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on September 4, 2018.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A 15-year-old fisherman from Ocean City, New Jersey ended the summer with a big catch.

Eddie Kelly caught a 66-pound Mahi-Mahi on Sunday.

Kelly was taking part in the Ocean City Marlin and Tuna Club Labor Day Tournament.

The boat was about 100-miles off shore.

It took 45-minutes to reel in the 56-inch long fish.

At 66 pounds, it broke the club record of a 63-pound fish caught in 2010.

Kelly thanked the crew of the Lisa Marie for helping him to reel in the record breaker.
