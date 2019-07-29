Tennessee woman finds snake in hotel bed

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WPVI) -- A Tennessee woman got the kind of wake-up call no one ever wants during a recent hotel stay.Melinda Major says the snake was in her bed when she awoke on Sunday.Major says she felt something crawling on her arm at the Hampton Inn in Memphis and did the first thing that came to mind -- fling it off."It landed back on the bed and I jumped up on the desk and called the front office for them to come," Major said.A pest control company eventually came to remove the snake.It was determined to be a Garter Snake, harmless, but still unwelcome in any bed.The hotel did comp Major's room for the inconvenience.