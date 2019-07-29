Pets & Animals

Tennessee woman finds snake in hotel bed

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WPVI) -- A Tennessee woman got the kind of wake-up call no one ever wants during a recent hotel stay.

Melinda Major says the snake was in her bed when she awoke on Sunday.

Major says she felt something crawling on her arm at the Hampton Inn in Memphis and did the first thing that came to mind -- fling it off.

"It landed back on the bed and I jumped up on the desk and called the front office for them to come," Major said.

A pest control company eventually came to remove the snake.

It was determined to be a Garter Snake, harmless, but still unwelcome in any bed.

The hotel did comp Major's room for the inconvenience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshotelsnake
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Gunfire at video shoot in Southwest Philly kills rapper, injures 5
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
Police: Fake cop sexually assaulted woman in Camden Co.
Community rallies around boy, 11, shot in the face
Senator wants beachgoers protected from flying umbrellas
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in Chester
School shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash
Delaware governor signs bill banning plastic bags
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
More TOP STORIES News