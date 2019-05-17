Pets & Animals

Arlington, Massachusetts bear climbs out of tree after being tranquilized

Authorities in suburban Boston tranquilized a bear Friday morning after it climbed up a tree in the backyard of a home.

The bear had been wandering a residential area of Arlington, Massachusetts before climbing the tree. Shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern Time, police said the bear was successfully tranquilized. The bear then climbed down from the tree, with officers setting up mattresses around the tree.




After the bear came down, it was then loaded into a truck and driven away from the scene. The bear was not injured, authorities said.

Authorities said they would take the bear to a state forest or wildlife sanctuary in western Massachusetts.

Police had issued warnings to residents to stay away from the area of Washington and Overlook and to keep pets inside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsbear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brandon Olivieri found guilty in murders of two South Philly teens
Police: Man missing since October found dead in Delaware
Man and woman shot in North Philadelphia
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife expecting first child
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
Police search for bank robber in Bensalem
New video shows N.J. teacher crashing into pizza shop
Show More
Philadelphia announces road closures for Biden rally
Missouri legislature passes 8-week abortion ban
Study: Fruit juice linked to risk of early death
Child nearly hit by car failing to yield to school bus
Authorities: 1 dead, 1 missing, 1 hurt after home explosion
More TOP STORIES News