TSA opting for friendlier-looking dogs with floppy ears for K9 teams

When you fly, you may soon see fewer pointed-eared dogs working with TSA agents.
According to a report in the Washington Examiner, TSA Administrator David Pekoske says the agency is making a conscious effort to use more floppy-eared dogs.
The reason -- they are more friendly and less scary to children.
The TSA says it breeds seven breeds for its programs.
It has more than 900 K9 teams working nationwide.
