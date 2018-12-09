U.S. & WORLD

UC Berkeley uses llamas to help students with stress during finals week

UC Berkeley uses llamas to help students with stress during finals week. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

When you're feeling a bit stressed, how do you unwind?

Students at UC Berkeley are getting some help coping with the stress of finals, with llamas!

The school calls it "Llamapalooza."

Seven of the animals were on campus last week, getting some TLC from students.

They groomed them, fed them and even posed for selfies.

The llamas have actually been a fixture at the school for several years with great success.

They are intelligent, social animals that are used often in animal therapy.

