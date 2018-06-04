WHALE

Video shows dolphins having fun with whales in Monterey Bay

Drone video recently captured a triple treat in the waters of Monterey Bay. A group of dolphins encountered a gray and humpback whale. (Monterey Bay Whale Whale Watch)

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. --
Drone video recently captured a triple treat in the waters of Monterey Bay. A group of dolphins encountered a gray and humpback whale. The dolphins intentionally splashed near the heads of the whales, which caused them to lunge forward, creating waves for the dolphins to surf in.

A marine biologist at Monterey Bay Whale Watch told the Chronicle that dolphins really enjoy it, and the whales aren't really bothered by it.
