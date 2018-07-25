VIDEO: Police K-9 gets used to new booties

Getting used to a new pair of shoes can be a little tricky. That goes for dogs, too.
The Clinton Police Department in Connecticut recorded video of one of their K-9s struggling to get used to his new booties.
It almost looked like he was galloping.
The booties, though, are important as they will help protect his paws from being burned by the pavement in hot weather.
pets-animalsu.s. & worldk-9policepetsdogs
