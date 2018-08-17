PETS & ANIMALS

Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore

Whale flips boat off Jersey Shore. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 17, 2018.

DEAL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A whale flipped a 20-foot boat in the waters off the Jersey Shore.

New Jersey State Police released a picture of the capsized boat.


Authorities say two people were fishing in the boat on Thursday, approximately one mile off of Deal, Monmouth County.

They say the whale surfaced beneath the vessel causing it to flip.

Both people fell overboard, but no one was hurt.

State Police noted on Facebook that charges against the whale are pending.
