dog attack

Woman mauled to death by French bulldog mix, coroner says

INGLESIDE, Illinois -- A suburban Chicago woman who recently adopted a French bulldog that had been bred to fight was fatally mauled by the dog over the weekend, a coroner said.

A friend found Lisa Urso unresponsive on the patio behind her Ingleside, Illinois, home on Saturday evening. Investigators determined she had been attacked by the French bulldog. Toxicology results are pending.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Urso, 52, had recently adopted the dog, which had been bred to fight. The dog attacked Urso inside her home, but she made it out to her patio, where she died.

Cooper said Urso suffered many bite wounds and scratches on her legs, arms and torso.

"I hate to say it, but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack," he said, adding that although French bulldogs are a smaller breed, they can deliver powerful bites.

"You don't really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed, but we forget animals can be powerful," he said. "This animal has a lot of jaw strength."

Cooper said the dog recently attacked Urso's boyfriend. After that attack, she had gone to animal control to get the dog back.

Urso owned two other dogs, including a second French bulldog, which was found with some blood on it, and a border collie, he said.

Animal Care & Control spokesperson Hannah Goering confirmed Thursday the dog involved in the incident was a 55-pound French bulldog mix.

Note: The video in the media player above, provided by WGN-TV, shows photos of Urso with several dogs. It is unclear if one of these dogs attacked her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoisdogswoman killeddog attackdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOG ATTACK
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Dogs terrorizing N.J. community were not vaccinated: Police
Dog attacks 2 kids in Southwest Philadelphia
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Some NJ beaches announce full access; could more follow?
Philly's Class of 2020 to get virtual graduation
Droplets can last in air for more than 8 minutes: Study
CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philly area
Suspected DUI crash leaves 1 dead, pregnant woman hurt
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
Angel Flight East delivers much needed supplies to the front lines
Show More
Trump to visit Lehigh Valley with focus on COVID-19 testing stockpile
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Some Pa. counties continue on path to defy orders
AccuWeather: Warmer This Afternoon, Very Warm On Friday
More TOP STORIES News