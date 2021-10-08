Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An estimated 28 million children across the U.S. would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine shots if regulators give the green light, but it's a process that could take weeks.Vaccine maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are asking the FDA for emergency use of its mRNA vaccine for children ages five to eleven."Yes, I can't wait to get my children vaccinated. I think it is so important and I hope that everyone else agrees," said Craig Morton of Queen Village.The two-dose vaccine, which delivers immune-providing instructions to human cells via molecules called mRNA, is already approved for people 12 and up. But the regimen for children five to eleven would be 2 10-micrograms doses, one-third the amount for older patients.Many parents have been anxiously awaiting the vaccine for young kids."I think I would. I work in health care so I'm vaccinated, and I want her to be able to go to school and stay healthy, so I think it's a great idea," said Courtney Canzanese of South Philadelphia.Pfizer said in a tweet, "With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be on the high level, this submission is seen as an important step in our ongoing effort against Covid-19."Indeed, with the resumption of in-person schooling, infections among children have risen. Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics show more than 5.7 million children have been infected since the pandemic began."So I'm for it. It's like the flu shot, go for it," said Ovey Garcia of Northeast Philadelphia.But others have expressed reluctance to vaccinate their kids."I definitely would have to wait for more results to come out with it," said Corina Oxford of Port Richmond.In fact, data compiled by consumer research expert Lisa Miller shows that hesitancy from parents to vaccinate their kids increases the lower the age of the child: 31% if they have children 13-17 years of age to 46% if they have children 5 or under.An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet on October 26 to discuss the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. Officials have said its authorization could take place between Halloween and Thanksgiving.