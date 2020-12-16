COVID-19 vaccine

Healthcare workers in Philadelphia receive COVID-19 vaccine

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fifteen thousand doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were slated for Philadelphia in this first round of shipments and hospitals didn't waste anytime putting them to use.

From an ER doctor self-documenting her vaccination at Einstein Medical Center, to a nurse at Jefferson clapping after hers -it was a celebratory feeling as thousands of healthcare workers in Philadelphia received their first dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

Temple Health tweeting: "Hope is on the Horizon" as workers show off vaccination stickers.



Dr. Greg Berry, lead hospitalist at Nazareth Hospital, was the first vaccinated there. He compares it to waiting in line for the polio vaccine was he was six years old.

"It's really similar to that feeling like I am part of history, that we are turning a corner on COVID, the same way we turned a corner on polio," he said.

At Pennsylvania Hospital, ER nurse Eric Young received his first dose from his former study partner in nursing school. He hopes to set an example so others feel comfortable getting the vaccine when more doses become available.

"I feel fine, no side effects what so ever, no arm pain and I think it's very important that the community actually get the shot and they should have no fear in getting the shot because it's very important we all get the shot," he said.

Nationwide, distribution has been going smoothly, however 75 doses in New Mexico had to be discarded due to a temperature problem.

And officials in Alaska are reporting one person had a presumed allergic reaction. Allergic reactions to vaccines are rare, but that's why it's best to be monitored for at least 15 minutes after a shot.

The worker was treated and is in stable condition and the CDC is investigating the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthcheckvaccinesphilly newstemple healthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Vaccinated health care workers invited to Super Bowl
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
COVID vaccinations begin in Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Nor'easter bringing snow, wintry mix
Action News reporters with updates on the snow across the area
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Check School Closings, Early Dismissals, & All Virtual Classes
Delays, travels restrictions due to winter storm
Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
Show More
NJ governor declares State of Emergency ahead of storm
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Biden introduces Buttigieg as his transportation pick
More TOP STORIES News