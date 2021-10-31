Phil-a-Trunk event takes place in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The precious cargo being collected Sunday at the sport complex in South Philadelphia was food.
It was the annual Phil-A-Trunk for Philabundance event, put together by the Porsche Club of America.
"Just to see everybody come out and it's not just the Porsche Club, we have the Corvette clubs and Jeep clubs and Mini Coopers and Tesla and black top villains. They're all getting together and we appreciate what we've been given and we give back what we can," said Jeffrey Walton who is the President of the Porsche Club of America.
The concept was quite simple but the cause was so great. More than 20 car clubs teamed up and got in line and popped their trunks or hoods. We saw Porsches, Corvettes, and just everything else.
Inside were non-perishable foods that the volunteers collected.
Philabundance CEO Loree Jones says the need for food is greater than ever.
"Food insecurity has definitely been increased by the pandemic. Think about it, so many folks lost their jobs, restaurants closed for a while and as a result more and more people had to access shareable food networks," said Jones.
This is the third year for Phil-A-Trunk. During the first two years more than 300,000 pounds of food have been donated thanks to the efforts.
We also met John Crable who really put into perspective of how important days like this are.
"I was actually an orphan in Korea. So I actually grew up knowing a little bit of what it was like to be hungry and it's amazing to have this group of people coming out and helping out," said Crable.
He says anyone who has the means to donate food should. There's never an amount too little.
"It's a great event and a great cause. It's awesome," said Crable.
For anyone who didn't get a chance to participate in Phil-A-Trunk you can still donate to Philabundance.
