Walt Disney Company donates $25,000 to Philabundance during Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this Giving Tuesday, we once again are proud to help our neighbors in need during the annual 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive.

All day long, we have been asking for your donations to Philabundance, the largest hunger-relief organization in the Delaware Valley.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica presented a $25,000 donation to Philabundance CEO Loree Jones on behalf of the Walt Disney Company.

You can still help, too.

To donate CLICK HERE, or text Donate2Feed to 44321.