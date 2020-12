Philabundance loses nearly $1 million in cyberattack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philabundance, the region's largest hunger-relief group, announced Tuesday it lost nearly $1 million in a cyberattack. The organization says thieves infiltrated its computer systems in the spring through a phishing scam.Philabundance has since hired a cybersecurity expert and trained employees to be more vigilant. It says its online donation system is safe and secure.Philabundance released this statement on the incident: