Philadelphia police rescue family of 5 from Tacony fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers rescued a family of five when their row home in Tacony lit up in flames.

A patrolling K9 officer noticed smoke coming from the home on Torresdale Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officers went into the home and alerted the family.

A man, woman, and three children were able to make it out safely, just as firefighters arrived.

Crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.

There is no word on the cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tacony (philadelphia)rescuefirefirefightersphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News