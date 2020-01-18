Philadelphia police rescue family of 5 from Tacony fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers rescued a family of five when their row home in Tacony lit up in flames.A patrolling K9 officer noticed smoke coming from the home on Torresdale Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday.Officers went into the home and alerted the family.A man, woman, and three children were able to make it out safely, just as firefighters arrived.Crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.There is no word on the cause.