Sources: Philadelphia 76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after 3 seasons

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The Sixers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals for a third straight season, losing 112-88 in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Sixers' search for a new coach is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D'Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams, sources told ESPN.

Rivers delivered a 154-82 (.653) record in his three seasons, including 54 victories in 2022-2023 -- the franchise's most since 2000-2001. The Sixers were one of three teams that were top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Philadelphia joins the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons among teams with head coach openings now.

Rivers, who delivered his 16th straight winning season as a head coach, lost for the 10th time in a Game 7, including five consecutive times. The loss to the Celtics also marked the ninth straight time that Rivers had lost with a chance to reach the conference finals.