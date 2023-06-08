With fans longing for success, the Flyers and Sixers have some major roster decisions to make this summer.

Stuck in neutral, Sixers and Flyers face crucial offseason decisions to get over the hump

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With fans longing for success, the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers have some major roster decisions to make this summer.

The Flyers missed the postseason for the third straight year while the Sixers lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.

Both teams have made changes to the front office -- the Sixers hired Nick Nurse to replace Doc Rivers as head coach, while the Flyers made TV analyst Keith Jones the new President and named Danny Briere the official GM -- in hopes of providing leadership and stability.

With both leagues in the Finals, the draft and free agency loom. How the teams navigate the offseason will play a big role in how invested fans will be come October.