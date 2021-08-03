Philadelphia 76ers

Korkmaz sticking with 76ers on 3-year, $15 million deal, agents tell ESPN

Korkmaz averaged 9.1 points and shot 37.5% from 3-point range in 55 games, including 11 starts, last season for the 76ers.
EMBED <>More Videos

Could the 76ers really trade Ben Simmons?

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal to re-sign guard Furkan Korkmaz, his agents, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Korkmaz, 24, averaged 9.1 points and shot 37.5% from 3-point range in 55 games, including 11 starts, last season for the 76ers, providing a shooting-starved Philadelphia team some desperately needed space around superstar center Joel Embiid.

SPORTS FLASH: Ben Simmons trade rumors will continue but should 76ers let him go?

The Turkish guard has spent his entire four-year NBA career with the 76ers, who selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. After turning down his third-year option two years ago, Korkmaz averaged 9.8 points and got a new one-year deal last season.

Now he has a long-term home in Philadelphia, which still has to sort out the future of guard Danny Green, who also is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Benny the Bull and Lil Penny highlight ...
Ben Simmons puts Center City condo up for sale
Everything we know and don't know about Ben Simmons, the Philadelph...
Sources: Philadelphia 76ers withhold $8.25M owed to Ben Simmons ami...
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News