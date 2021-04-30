Philadelphia 76ers

76ers auctioning sneakers worn by Iverson, Dr. J, Embiid to help local kids

By Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you always thought it's gotta be the shoes, now is your chance to find out and help a good cause.

The Sixers Youth Foundation is auctioning off 76ers game-worn sneakers beginning Thursday, May 6.

All proceeds from the auction, presented by SNIPES, will go directly toward supporting children in the Delaware Valley, the 76ers said.

The select game-worn sneakers were chosen by the players themselves.

The sneakers that will be auctioned off were worn by 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers; 76ers legends Julius Erving and Allen Iverson; and current players Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Seth Curry, Dwight Howard, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmax, Tyrese Maxey and Mike Scott.

76ers owner Josh Harris and Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation Marjorie Harris will be matching the proceeds from the auction. The two are also co-founders of Harris Philanthropies.

"We believe in using the power of basketball and the influence of the 76ers brand to inspire young people in the communities where our fans live, work and play. We are so fortunate to collaborate with players, coaches and staff who believe in our mission and who are as passionate about serving the city's youth as we are," Marjorie Harris said in a statement.

Last year, the Sixers Youth Foundation awarded more than $500,000 to nonprofit partners in Philadelphia and Camden.

The auction runs through Saturday, May 8.
