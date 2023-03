Philadelphia (48-23) currently sits third in the Eastern Conference.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers officially clinched a playoff berth with Brooklyn Nets' 115-109 loss to Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night.

Philadelphia (48-23) currently sits third in the Eastern Conference.

There's still time to move up in the standings with 11 games left to go in the regular season.

The 76ers head out on a four-game road trip, with the first leg coming against the Bulls on Wednesday.