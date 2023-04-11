South Philadelphia musician's song featured in new Sixers playoff hype video

The Sixers recently dropped their hype video ahead of the playoffs, featuring music from South Philly musician Suzanne Sheer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Sixers recently dropped their hype video ahead of the playoffs and it features music from a local musician whose song has become the unofficial anthem for this run-up to the post season.

South Philadelphia artist Suzanne Sheer says humbled would be an understatement.

Her song "Feet Don't Fail" is featured in the Sixers new hype video ahead of their first playoff game Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.

"I've been a musician and a songwriter for a really long time and I never dreamed that something I wrote would be used like an anthem for a sports team," she said. "It's so exciting and so cool."

In the video, fans talk about their love for the city and for the Sixers against the backdrop of Sheer's music.

She said she wrote the song initially with two producers for an Eagles home game this past season.

"The Eagles did this really incredible thing this year. They had Philly artist Chill Moody pick some Philly artists to make some original songs for the Eagles home game this year," said Sheer.

"We made the song, and it was really amazing the Eagles used it. And then somebody from the Sixers reached out and said: 'We really like this song, we'd love to use it.' It was incredible. It was so amazing to have gotten to use it for a Philly sports legacy already, and when they reached out, it felt amazing," she added.

Sheer's latest album is called "The Blue Hour."

The Sixers first playoff game is this Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.