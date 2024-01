Sixers players help raise money for 6th annual Youth Foundation Gala

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Sixers fans and players helped raise money for the team's 6th annual Youth Foundation Gala on Wednesday night.

The fundraiser was held at the Please Touch Museum.

Sixers legend Allen Iverson was on hand, as well as the team including Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey.

MVP Joel Embiid even had some fun taking a ride on the carousel.

Proceeds from the auction go toward programs that support youth development in Philadelphia, Camden and the greater Delaware Valley.