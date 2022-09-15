Man abducted by 3 armed men, shot in Southwest Philadelphia

Police say the kidnapped victim was shot three times by one of the suspects before the vehicle they were riding in crashed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was abducted by three armed suspects and was later shot before an automobile crash in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the kidnapped victim was shot three times by one of the suspects before the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a car on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

There was a woman and child in the other vehicle but no serious injuries were reported.

Two of the three suspects were later arrested.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.