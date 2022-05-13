2 ATV riders seriously injured after crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were seriously injured and may face leg amputations after police say they ran a red light on an ATV and were hit by an SUV.It happened at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on 5th Street near Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.Police say both men on the ATV are in critical condition.One victim may lose both of his legs, the other will lose one leg, authorities said.No other injuries were reported.