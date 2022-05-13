accident

2 ATV riders seriously injured after crash in Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 ATV riders seriously injured after crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were seriously injured and may face leg amputations after police say they ran a red light on an ATV and were hit by an SUV.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on 5th Street near Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Police say both men on the ATV are in critical condition.

One victim may lose both of his legs, the other will lose one leg, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaatvaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Crash claims the life of South Jersey high school student
Bodycam video shows heroes rescue driver who plunged off pier
Man's leg sheared off in gruesome Roosevelt Boulevard motorcycle crash
Officials ID worker killed in fall at Ocean City amusement park
TOP STORIES
76ers eliminated from NBA playoffs after falling to Heat 99-90
Officers swarm gas station after gunmen open fire on crowd: Police
Pa. governor hopeful drops out, backs rival as primary nears
Philadelphia Eagles release 2022 schedule
Mother suing TikTok after daughter dies from 'Blackout Challenge'
70+ NJ gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law
SEPTA investigating after video shows officers hitting, tasing woman
Show More
Inflation causes meat, poultry, fish prices to skyrocket
Man ID'd, charged after lunging at Philly officer with screwdriver: DA
1 million Covid deaths: Families continue to grieve loss of loved ones
Villanova Univ. scientist helps create cosmic postcard of black hole
Upper Darby police search for lottery machine theft suspects
More TOP STORIES News