Philadelphia Airport gets its first-ever gym. Here's where you can find it

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When you're heading to the airport, working out may be the last thing on your mind.

But a new concept taking flight at Philadelphia International Airport may change all that.

Travelers and flight crews can exercise before departing or during a connection.

ROAM Fitness has been open in Terminal F for the last month. It's PHL's first gym.

The 1,500-square-foot space is a one-stop shop for exercise.

"We see anywhere from 20-40 users a day coming in," said Ty Manegold. "We're seeing individuals come in before their first flight, during their connection, and red-eye travelers. They stop in with us, shower and change into their business clothes before the meeting because they can't go into their hotel."

Construction took four months, but the idea was born 10 years ago.

The space has treadmills to rowing machines, free weights and a studio mirror stocked with 10,000 on-demand workouts.

Co-founder of ROAM, Ty Manegold, says there are showers on site, and the gym has complimentary workout clothes from Lululemon that are professionally laundered after each use.

A day pass for the gym is $25 with full access.

Philadelphia International Airport is the company's second location. They have another one at Baltimore Washington International Airport, with possibly more to come.