Philadelphia police search for suspect who threw brick at patrol car during ATV incident

The Action Cam was there as the riders took over the roadway near the Ben Franklin Bridge at about 7:30 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the suspect who threw a brick at the windshield of a police vehicle during the recent ATV incident on Delaware Avenue.

Police released surveillance video on Tuesday of the suspect.

It happened around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Police responded to a large group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs near the Lukoil gas station at Delaware Ave. and Spring Garden Street.

Police say one of the riders crashed his dirt bike by the gas pumps and fled on foot.

Investigators say the 2011 Honda dirt bike was reported stolen out of New Jersey.

As officers attempted to secure the bike, police say the crowd began to circle the officers while throwing bricks, bottles and other objects at them.

They say one marked police vehicle was kicked repeatedly and had its windshield broken with a brick before the group fled the area.

The video shows the suspect throwing the brick at the windshield.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-3093.