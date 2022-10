There was no word on any arrests or injuries.

The Action Cam was there as the riders were seen weaving in and out of traffic near the Ben Franklin Bridge at about 7:30 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over part of Columbus Boulevard in Old City on Sunday, according to police.

The Action Cam was there as the riders were seen weaving in and out of traffic near the Ben Franklin Bridge at about 7:30 p.m.

A short time later, the group gathered at the Lukoil gas station on the corner of Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

Police were able to move in and break up the group.

