Last weekend of Philadelphia Auto Show draws big crowds to Pennsylvania Convention Center

Sunday is the last day of the Philadelphia Auto Show. It's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people packed into the Pennsylvania Convention Center to check out the Philadelphia Auto Show on Saturday.

"It's great, the exhibits they have to test drive the electric vehicles. It's really fun to be here," said Adam Pennypacker from Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

"It's an annual tradition for us. We bring the kids out. We also have a habit of buying vehicles every couple of years," said Pennypacker.

"We wanted to have a family night out together," said Mike Johnson from Germantown. "I always want to get a new car. My wife won't let me. We're trying to be responsible. So, this is the best place to come to try things out so I can imagine what I want."

These families made a pit stop at various vehicles, from modern to exotic to electric.

"I like seeing all the different cars and all the different colors," said Brooklynn Pennypacker.

"My favorite was the metallic Jeep," added Kendall Pennypacker.

Further down the lane, there is a new display: the "Off-Road Exhibit" by the Wise Guys Off Road Social Club.

"I wanted to have something for everyone to enjoy, from Jeeps to trucks to rat rods," said Daniel Mull from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. "We have a racecar track for kids at the end."

The owners spent years customizing their unique prized possessions.

"Took everything I got, from everyone telling me I couldn't do something or shouldn't do something, and said 'Watch me do this.' And it turned into this," said Christopher Viola from Roslyn, Pennsylvania. "My vehicle started its life as a 1967 Kaiser M35 cab."

Now, these custom cars stop people in their tracks as they cruise down the road.

"What started as a 2008 Chevy 2500 farm truck turned into Carnage, the mega truck you see here," said Viola. "I believe it's 11 feet, 6 inches."

"It's a dying art," said Mull. "You can go buy a Tesla. You can go buy a Honda Civic. You can't buy a 39 Kaiser or Wrangler or mega truck. You have to think. You have to build it, and you gotta do what makes it yours. That's the beauty of it."

Sunday is the last day of the Philadelphia Auto Show. It's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.