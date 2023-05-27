Doctor jumps into action to save woman's life during live Philadelphia Ballet performance

Dr. Kathleen Fane recalls that she was enjoying the show when she heard a noise and commotion and heard people calling for a doctor.

Dr. Fane recalls that she was enjoying the show when she heard a noise and commotion and heard people calling for a doctor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Exactly two weeks ago Friday, a Wynnewood woman was watching the Philadelphia Ballet perform at the Academy of Music when she passed out.

She went into some sort of cardiac arrest.

Luckily, an emergency room doctor from Temple University Hospital was seated nearby and jumped into action to save this woman's life.

Dr. Kathleen Fane and a very grateful Susan Stoutzenberger were reunited Friday on our Zoom call. It's the first time they've seen each other since this live-saving moment.

"The last time I saw Dr. Fane, well, I actually didn't see her," says Stoutzenberger. " And the last time I was in her company, it wasn't the best of times. I just wanted to say thank you for jumping in like that. It was a very tenuous situation from what I understand. I am appreciative."

Left: Susan Stoutzenberge, Right: Dr. Kathleen Fane

Dr. Fane recalls that she was enjoying the show when she heard a noise and commotion and heard people calling for a doctor.

"I'm just so happy to see you up and smiling," she told Stoutzenberger.

Dr. Fane's husband is a cardiologist, and he also jumped in to help.

Stoutzenberger says she was also enjoying the show when her friend says she simply slumped over.

"The next thing I know I was in the hallway outside," Stoutzenberger says.

Dr. Fane says she could see that Stoutzenberger looked gray.

"I was in the middle of the row, and in my four-inch high heels, I jumped over the people next to me, including my husband. I immediately felt for a pulse, and she wasn't breathing. She didn't have a pulse, so I started compressions," recalled Dr. Fane.

After performing CPR, Stoutzenberger started breathing again and is doing well.

Both women say this is a case of being in the right place at the right time.

They also say this is a lesson in the power of CPR.